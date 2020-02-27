Many of the changes Mr. Sanders seeks are benefits or “rights” already enjoyed by much of the rest of the developed world: universal health care, free higher education at state-supported schools, a living wage and paid family leave. I am not a Sanders supporter (yet), but I don’t think we’d be in the grip of radicalism if a Sanders administration sought to catch us up with the social welfare programs of many of our allies. Likewise, the Green New Deal supported by Mr. Sanders hardly calls for a state takeover of industry. Like its namesake, it calls for employing the unemployed in paving the way to a better future, in this case the carbon-neutral one that scientists say is the only way to avoid climate catastrophe. The Clintons decided that centrism was winning politics. Mr. Sanders is mostly reasserting the left in ways that wouldn’t be that jarring to FDR.

Nancy Ketcham-Colwill, Arlington

Regarding the Feb. 25 front-page article “Rivals rip Sanders’s past praise of communists”:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may “win” the Democratic nomination for president (with Russian help?), but he would be easy game for President Trump.

Former vice president Joe Biden is tainted by his son, and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg isn’t well enough known except for his wallet.

None of the other candidates for the Democratic nomination is in the running, thanks to self-destructive politics.

So Russia wins, regardless.

Peter Hutchinson, Gaithersburg

I was dismayed to read “Rivals rip Sanders’s past praise of communists.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, was not alone in believing that we should have open minds regarding countries that have governments the United States deplored. Good things can come from those with whom we have ideological differences. I applaud Mr. Sanders for not walking back his past. Many of us protested U.S. support for the contras in Nicaragua. Many of us believed we should be in dialogue with the Soviets and the Cubans, and acknowledge that our own government was not always the innocent example of “American exceptionalism.”

Mr. Sanders reminds me of another Jew who talked about the poor and oppressed and urged us to love our enemies, some 2,000 years ago.