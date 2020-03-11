When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, rants about billionaires, he is making the same error President Trump commits when he labels immigrants as criminals who must be kept out of our country. There are, no doubt, bad billionaires just as there are bad people in general. But there are, in general, more good people than bad people and more good billionaires than bad ones. Bill and Melinda Gates are working to eliminate polio and have donated $35.8 billion. Warren Buffett has promised to give away 99 percent of his fortune. Larry Page and Elon Musk are investing in space exploration efforts. Even Mike Bloomberg has donated $8 billion, so he can’t be all bad.
Being a generous billionaire is not necessarily a fatal flaw. If they were taxed as Mr. Sanders proposes, would that tax money be better spent than through the donations/investments that are being made by these individuals? Who would decide where the tax money goes?
Stephen Marschall, Burke