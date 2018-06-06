Jill Homan said in her June 3 Local Opinions essay, “D.C.’s looming day-care disaster,” that the requirement from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, which oversees early education in the District, for child-care teachers in the District to have at least an associate degree is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. She was wrong.

A recent Brookings Institution report presents clear evidence that young children who attend high-quality preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than their counterparts. Each of the successful programs cited in this report requires teachers to have a bachelor’s degree. Ms. Homan found a center that provides her child with effective math, science and language activities. The best way to ensure the availability of strong early education for all children is to provide them with prekindergarten teachers who have academic degrees that prepare them to support learning.

Child-care workers, most of whom are women, earn poverty-level wages that fall below those of parking lot attendants, non-farm animal caretakers and bartenders. Wages follow qualifications. Absent minimal educational qualifications, we will continue to rely on women whose earnings place them at the third percentile in the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational rankings to care for and educate our children.

Government must facilitate access to basic professional preparation for teachers of young children and support the wages needed to recruit and retain them. This is the solution, recognized by OSSE, to a very serious problem facing our nation’s families.

Deborah Phillips, Washington