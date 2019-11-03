Virginia leads the charge with electric school buses, leaving Maryland in the dust. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is leading the charge for clean energy by endorsing a plan for a fleet of electric school buses. The goal is to complete the transition from diesel by 2030. The health benefits for youths are tremendous. No longer will they breathe in toxic emissions that cause asthma, respiratory disease and cancer as they review their notes for a biology exam.

You may wonder how the state can afford the initial investment, which amounts to $200,000 per bus more than diesel. Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility, is chipping in. The electric buses will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the transportation sector, a major cause of climate disruption. The advances in battery technology make this bus fleet possible, permitting a functional travel distance of 100 to 135 miles per charge.

Would Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) endorse such a plan for Maryland? I know the Montgomery County Council would be on board.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

