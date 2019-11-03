You may wonder how the state can afford the initial investment, which amounts to $200,000 per bus more than diesel. Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric utility, is chipping in. The electric buses will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the transportation sector, a major cause of climate disruption. The advances in battery technology make this bus fleet possible, permitting a functional travel distance of 100 to 135 miles per charge.
Would Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) endorse such a plan for Maryland? I know the Montgomery County Council would be on board.
Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg
AD
AD