Sailors stand on deck above a hole the U.S. Navy says was made by a limpet mine on the damaged Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned oil tanker Kokuka Courageous, anchored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday. (Fay Abuelgasim/AP)

Regarding the June 19 front-page article “After warnings to Iran, doubts about U.S. policy”:

As a Navy submarine veteran, I recall the U.S. war fervor after the 1964 fake Gulf of Tonkin incident in Vietnam and contrived weapons-of-mass-destruction scam in Iraq. In both cases, the U.S. military was defeated at great cost by determined local partisans.

Today, the U.S. government has again contrived an excuse to send thousands of troops to the Persian Gulf to prevent Iran from causing mischief. Unfortunately, the world’s greatest Navy and Air Force couldn’t even protect huge, slow-moving tankers from property damage inflicted by unidentified perpetrators.

I suggest we follow the advice of Edgar Allan Poe: “Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” The Middle East is a complex place where illusion and reality are not always what they seem. When we hear our government talking about proxies and affiliates without a shred of evidence, we need to be careful. It is our obligation as citizens to demand proof from unbiased sources.

Joseph DeBor, Arlington

Read more letters to the editor.