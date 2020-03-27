Styron cuts so close to the bone that one wonders, why even think of such a thing? Because that’s what artists are compelled to do.

On a lighter note, novelist Christopher Buckley teased out the idea in “Boomsday” that, in light of Social Security trust-fund shortfalls, baby boomers should kill themselves — a satirical idea that was embraced in the book and, now almost prophetically, seems to be taking hold in the swamp we call Washington, D.C.

Death is too much with us today. The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. By the time I finish writing this column, more will have died of the plague we’ve come to know as covid-19. As most of us have turned inward, staying inside our houses and keeping our distances elsewhere, we try to absorb the news that there aren’t enough masks for medical personnel, enough hospital beds and, most horrifying, enough ventilators for the number of patients who eventually will need them.

Suddenly, Humphreys’s question is not so strange.

We know that elderly people are the most vulnerable to the virus’s ravages, as are those with preexisting conditions that make recovery more vexing. Smokers, asthmatics, diabetics, people who are very obese — all are more likely to have severe symptoms than people who are healthier.

With limited supplies of ventilators, who gets them and who does not? More to the point, who doesn’t get one and dies as a result? Somebody makes that call. Which brings us back to Humphreys’s question and what seems the obvious answer — the elderly would be either denied more often than people who are younger, or at least asked, pretty please, might you be ready to go?

In recent days, there have been subtle and not-so-subtle nudges in that direction.

Most overt was the suggestion by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) that many grandparents, apparently including Patrick himself, would rather die than allow social distancing to crush the economy. He told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that he’d rather take the risk of being infected by the coronavirus than have his grandchildren inherit an economic collapse.

“No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ . . . If that is the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said.

The lieutenant governor claimed that he knew many others who feel just as he does about getting the country back to work, including President Trump, though it seems unlikely that Trump would volunteer to die for anyone’s sake. Narcissism, not to mention the survival instinct, doesn’t work that way.

Meanwhile, I’ve been hearing a lot from doctors and others about “advance directives,” the documents by which healthy people create binding directives that detail their wishes for medical treatment should they become incapacitated and unable to speak for themselves. Most healthy people, especially the young, probably think they’d rather not be put on a ventilator, but then along came the coronavirus, and perhaps they’re not so sure anymore. (Time for me to update a directive I created in my 20s!)

Calvin Alexander, a critical care doctor in Shreveport, La., reported to me by email that he “not infrequently” treats critically ill elderly patients in intensive care who, ignorant of advance directives, opt out of ventilators and other life support once their options are explained.

With recent discussions about rationing resources, Alexander urged a national discussion about advance directives. “We need to make sure we use them (ventilators) on patients that want them in the first place.”

No doubt, he’s right about the conversation, but I’m not sure he or Patrick are correct about the degree of sacrificial altruism afoot in our retirement communities. Four of my close neighbors, all in their 80s, recently survived coronavirus and I’m confident they were grateful for medical treatment — including ventilators.

By all means, let’s encourage thoughtful planning for end-of-life concerns. But let’s also beware insidious messaging that encourages our older citizens to sacrifice themselves for the young. After all, everyone eventually gets old, if we’re lucky.

And, to rephrase Humphreys’ question: Whose grandparents should die — yours or mine?

