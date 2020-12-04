In the Ghaisar case, accountability could take the form it often does when police are responsible for unwarranted fatal shootings: a civil settlement. The Ghaisar family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in 2018 against the Park Police and the officers who shot their son, and there is ample cause for the government to settle the suit before it goes to court. Not only does video footage of the incident show that Ghaisar presented no danger to the officers before they opened fire; in addition, the officers repeatedly violated policies and protocols in escalating what began as a trivial incident into a needless killing.

Yet rather than negotiating a settlement, the government has fought the Ghaisars, and in depositions the officers have avoided answering questions from the family’s attorneys by invoking their Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. And so here we are, more than three years after an outrageous police shooting, and no semblance of justice is on the horizon. The two officers who killed Ghaisar, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, remain in uniform, on paid administrative duty, and have been subject to no internal discipline.

AD

AD

Nor has the Park Police leadership acknowledged the need to equip its officers with body-worn cameras. (The video of Ghaisar’s death was recorded by the dash cam of a Fairfax County police cruiser, which trailed the Park Police vehicle for most of the encounter.) Other Interior Department law officers, including at least 1,000 Park Service rangers, do use body cameras, which are often useful in assessing use-of-force incidents. When a congressional committee held a hearing in September on a bill, inspired by the Ghaisar case, to require that federal law enforcement officers wear body cameras, Park Police officials were a no-show.

A separate but related issue for the Biden administration will be whether to revisit the Trump administration’s decision, a year ago, not to indict the two officers, after a two-year FBI investigation. A review of that decision may be justified if it turns out that political appointees overrode the judgment of Justice Department career prosecutors. In the meantime, Fairfax County prosecutors are pursuing manslaughter and weapons charges against the officers, and the Justice Department has joined with their criminal defense team to shift the case from state to federal court, where it might be more easily dismissed.

The Trump administration has been more intent on circling the wagons around the officers than in pursuing any semblance of transparency and basic justice. Here’s hoping the Biden administration takes a clearer-eyed look, informed by an understanding that police are not above the law.

AD

AD