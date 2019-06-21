THROUGHOUT HIS long career, former vice president Joe Biden has displayed an unaccountable knack for saying not quite the right thing, at not quite the right time. Gaffes helped derail his previous presidential campaigns, in 1988 and 2008, and his chronic foot-in-mouth condition flared up again this week.

Reminiscing to assembled campaign donors about an earlier time of more “civility” in Washington, Mr. Biden noted his cooperative work with two segregationist Southern Democrats in the Senate, Herman Talmadge of Georgia and James O. Eastland of Mississippi. Mr. Eastland, Biden said, “never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’ ” He added: “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Rivals for the Democratic nomination and other critics lamented Mr. Biden’s words and demanded an apology. To the extent he trivialized the odious custom of addressing African American men as “boy,” he owes the public clarification, beyond an unnamed staffer’s comment to The Post that Mr. Biden had garbled an oft-told anecdote to the effect that Mr. Eastland used to address him as “son” instead of “senator.”

On Mr. Biden’s broader point, however — making progress on certain issues might require cooperation, compromise or even collaboration with politicians who would otherwise be one’s bitter opponents — he is right to stick to his guns. No one should have to apologize for realism in a worthy cause, at least no one who’s serious about political leadership, as opposed to political posturing. This is true even at a time when Republican leaders have embraced extremism or have waived principle altogether in a pitiful effort to remain in President Trump’s good graces.

The GOP may be the party of nihilism, but what’s the upside of responding in kind? As Mr. Biden aptly put it: “If you start off with the notion there’s nothing you can do, well why don’t you all go home then, man? Or let’s start a real physical revolution if you’re talking about it. Because we have to be able to change what we’re doing within our system.” Defending Mr. Biden, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) noted: “During the height of the civil rights movement, we worked with people and got to know people that were members of the Klan — people who opposed us, even people who beat us and arrested us and jailed us. We never gave up on our fellow human beings, and I will not give up on any human being.”

Mr. Biden’s insistence on restoring the politics of give-and-take is correct on the merits. It may also be politically wise. Huge majorities of Democrats surveyed favor a nominee who can “unite Americans around shared beliefs” to one who will “fight against extreme right-wing beliefs” (though the two are obviously not mutually exclusive). Exhausted and repelled by Mr. Trump, the electorate yearns for constructive governance, a healthy sentiment that Mr. Biden, characteristically clumsily, tried to express.