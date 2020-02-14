The Feb. 10 news article “18 years on, Biden and Sanders still bicker over Iraq War,” an account of the 2002 Iraq debate, did not fully explain what was happening in the Senate at the time and how it affected then-Sen. Joe Biden’s (D-Del.) strategy. That fall, Mr. Biden, along with Sens. Richard G. Lugar (R-Ind.) and Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.), were promoting an alternative military force authorization that would constrain the president’s power to wage war in Iraq in important ways. Military force rejectionists in the Democratic Party posed no barrier to then-President George W. Bush’s plans.