Mr. Biden has directed the Education Department to conduct a review of Title IX regulations promulgated by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which went into effect in August. The complex regulations generated much controversy, and their hasty implementation at a time when universities and colleges were grappling with the pandemic raised legitimate concerns. A careful study is certainly in order, but it ought to start with the recognition that fixes were needed for the Obama administration’s flawed policy.

Don’t get us wrong: The Obama administration was absolutely right in 2011 to put colleges and universities on notice that they needed to deal with the long-neglected problems of sexual abuse or risk a loss of federal funds. Unfortunately, that guidance, as law professors from leading universities pointed out, caused an overcorrection that, in some cases, denied due process to those accused of sexual assault. Male students who had been found guilty in administrative proceedings of sexual wrongdoing, and who were expelled or given other punishments, mounted successful court challenges. The Trump regulations sought to restore balance by spelling out due process rights, including a presumption of innocence.

Whether the correction went too far — and possibly could discourage victims of assault from coming forward — is a fair question. Claims that the regulations would result in a return to the bad old days, when sexual assault was swept under the rug, were overheated. But valid concerns have been raised about changes to standards of evidence, as well as about the leave granted to institutions to forgo investigations of off-campus behavior. The Biden administration will have a harder time undoing the Trump policy because, in contrast to the nonbinding guidance of the Obama years, it went through a formal regulatory process that gave the rules the force of law. Hopefully, that will be a benefit, ensuring that there is a careful review.