That’s the right idea — so long as the policy is not captured by liberals who would abolish deportation altogether, along with the agency that manages it, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The problem with abandoning enforcement is that it would substitute one extreme policy for another and risk reinforcing the message that U.S. borders are open. That would defeat the message Biden administration officials have tried to convey.
At the moment, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is reassessing ICE and the new deportation policy, which targets bona fide threats to national security and public safety, as well as recent undocumented migrants apprehended near the southwestern border. Those narrow criteria drove down deportations in April to fewer than 3,000, the lowest monthly total on record.
That sharp reversal of Mr. Trump’s policy has generated pushback from some Republican state attorneys general, who are suing the federal government; they say the new policy has led ICE to ignore migrant murderers and sex offenders, an allegation unsupported by evidence. It also triggered grumbling from ICE agents who reportedly feel corralled, with good reason. Under the new rules, deportation officers may not arrest unauthorized migrants, nor even seek their handover from local authorities, without permission from superiors.
The Trump administration measured ICE’s success by the rate of removals, leading to indiscriminate deportations. In fiscal 2018, for example, only a little over half the 256,000 deported migrants had criminal convictions. A nonpartisan study in early 2019 found that while the overall number of detained migrants had risen by nearly 10,000 in the first two years of Mr. Trump’s administration, to roughly 49,000, detainees with no criminal convictions accounted for most of the increase and for nearly two-thirds of those held in ICE facilities in late 2018.
That policy was counterproductive given the fact that most undocumented migrants have lived in this country for more than 15 years, and many own homes, businesses and have children who are U.S. citizens. Nor was it clear what constituency Mr. Trump was courting by his draconian stance — three-quarters of Americans, including large majorities of Republicans, say unauthorized immigrants should be allowed to remain here legally.
The Biden policy redirects ICE toward the actual threats, as most would expect of any law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, that’s not good enough for some Democrats, who are pressing for a moratorium on deportations, or getting rid of ICE — as if the agency’s dissolution would render deportations obsolete. It wouldn’t.
In the new administration’s earliest weeks, it was flummoxed by a surge of asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors and families crossing the border. Mr. Mayorkas says he wants to discourage further such disorder. If so, the administration should tread carefully, and craft an enforcement policy at once targeted and muscular.
