The Trump administration measured ICE’s success by the rate of removals, leading to indiscriminate deportations. In fiscal 2018, for example, only a little over half the 256,000 deported migrants had criminal convictions. A nonpartisan study in early 2019 found that while the overall number of detained migrants had risen by nearly 10,000 in the first two years of Mr. Trump’s administration, to roughly 49,000, detainees with no criminal convictions accounted for most of the increase and for nearly two-thirds of those held in ICE facilities in late 2018.