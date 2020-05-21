The United States needs now and in the foreseeable future a decent, competent vice president; knowledgeable, impartial Supreme Court justices; and a campaign that will prevent the reelection of President Trump so that a comprehensive agenda to reverse and remedy the damage and abuses committed by the Trump administration can be undertaken.
Failing to denounce the race and gender demands spouted by the op-ed faction will only weaken the Democratic Party and present Mr. Trump and other Republican candidates in 2020 the gift of an election tool they could never produce on their own.
William Harris, Salisbury
As a black American, I’m looking for a person who can lead all Americans and a vice president who is in lockstep with Joe Biden’s views and agenda. He is running for president of all Americans, and he should make it clear that our vice president will be a capable executive who can deal with a divided Congress and world leaders and who will have the interests of all Americans at heart.
David Jackson, Silver Spring