These overreaches aren’t surprising in China. What’s alarming is how many other nations are creeping ever closer to similar demands that companies censor in lockstep with the ruling party line. Russia is threatening to block Twitter, purportedly for hosting illegal content such as child pornography and calls for minors to commit suicide. Critics believe this a pretext for coercing the company to delete content supporting imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Officials already slowed the service as a warning; the shot against the bow momentarily missed its target when the Kremlin also hobbled its own websites.
ProPublica reported last month on the Turkish government’s 2018 request that Facebook prevent users within the country’s borders from viewing the page for the People’s Protection Units or YPG, a mostly Kurdish militia group in Syria that Turkey was targeting at the time as part of a broader offensive against the minority. The aim of the censorship request, it appears, was to restrict information about the campaign and accompanying abuses. Now Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is rightly asking questions. Facebook defended its compliance by saying it does its best to follow the laws of the nations in which it operates, though it will never violate its international human rights commitments. The alternative to acquiescence would be to risk shutdown, and along with it the shutting out of millions of Turkish citizens. Companies will likely undertake the same calculus as India’s draconian new Internet regulations come into fuller effect.
The tradeoff is real, and President Biden can help. Firms today often face a dilemma: impinge on speech by following repressive laws, or impinge on speech by withdrawing from nations with repressive laws. Neither is palatable, though the first way at least allows the companies to preserve valuable markets and guard against competitors stepping in. There’s an opportunity today for the United States and other democracies to push for a third way, where countries that reap the fruits of a connected Internet are encouraged to respect civil liberties, and held to account when they try to bully businesses into doing the opposite.