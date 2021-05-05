Mr. Biden’s announcement is a recommitment to the level of refugee resettlement set by his own campaign — a commitment from which he retreated last month as unaccompanied Central American minors and families surged over the southern border, seeking asylum. In fact, those undocumented minors and families have nothing to do with the refugee program, which, with bipartisan support, has admitted migrants after rigorous security and health screenings and provided support for resettling them here for decades. Unhelpfully, the president himself, by allowing concerns over one policy to subvert his plans for the other, has conflated the two, thereby doing his GOP critics a favor as they lay plans to use immigration as a weapon against him in the 2022 midterm elections.