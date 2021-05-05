Mr. Biden’s announcement is a recommitment to the level of refugee resettlement set by his own campaign — a commitment from which he retreated last month as unaccompanied Central American minors and families surged over the southern border, seeking asylum. In fact, those undocumented minors and families have nothing to do with the refugee program, which, with bipartisan support, has admitted migrants after rigorous security and health screenings and provided support for resettling them here for decades. Unhelpfully, the president himself, by allowing concerns over one policy to subvert his plans for the other, has conflated the two, thereby doing his GOP critics a favor as they lay plans to use immigration as a weapon against him in the 2022 midterm elections.
Symbolism is important here. By resurrecting his original cap for refugee admissions for the current year, and pledging a new ceiling of 125,000 in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, Mr. Biden is signaling that this country will reassert its moral and humanitarian leadership on the world stage.
Now it is critical that he deliver on that promise, in the face of a worldwide refugee crisis on a scale unknown since World War II. Roughly 80 million people, about 1 percent of the global population, have fled their homes in the face of conflict or persecution, according to the United Nations refugee agency. They include 46 million still in their own countries and more than 20 million refugees, many of them children, who have sought safety elsewhere, usually in neighboring countries. About two thirds of refugees are from just five countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.
For years, the United States was the unrivaled leader in refugee admissions. It has lately been overtaken by Canada, whose population is scarcely a tenth that of this country’s. Reclaiming American leadership will require that the White House drop the flimsy excuses it has deployed to cover its own backtracking on the president’s promises.
The challenge in increasing refugee admissions is not about a shortage of resources, as some officials have suggested. In fact, admitting more refugees would unlock existing resettlement funds already in the federal budget. And once the government has vetted refugees fleeing violence, war and natural disasters, the heavy lifting of resettling them in communities across the country is handled by nine nonprofit agencies, not by bureaucrats.
The real question is political will. Mr. Biden, having faltered, now pledges to lead. The proof will be in the numbers of refugees, a cohort whose energy, ambition and courage has been key to making the United States what it is.
