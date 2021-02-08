DeLauro told Biden that he has the opportunity to do almost as much for the nation’s children by lifting nearly half of the those who currently live in poverty with “the stroke of a pen.”

AD

It is a disgrace that the United States has a child poverty rate that is among the highest in the world — a problem that had been trending down in recent years but is once again growing worse with economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic. The coronavirus “did not just shine a light on child poverty, which has existed for generations, but it has exacerbated it,” DeLauro said.

AD

Where the construction of a massive bureaucracy was required to achieve Roosevelt’s goal of nearly eliminating poverty among the elderly, the lives of millions of children could be transformed within the existing tax code, through the expansion of the child tax credit.

As it is now structured, the child tax credit is only partially refundable, which means that the poorest families — which include one-third of all children in this country — do not make enough to receive its full $2,000 annual benefit for each child under age 17.

AD

Since 2003, DeLauro has been fighting to expand the size of the benefit. She has proposed providing $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 and 17.

Her bill, the American Family Act, would also make it fully available to families who currently don’t make enough to qualify. The benefit would begin to phase out for single parents earning more than $75,000 a year and couples who make more than $150,000.

AD

In the Senate, a similar measure has been championed for a decade by Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

It would be expensive, with the price tag estimated at $120 billion this year. But child poverty is even more so. A 2019 report by the National Academies of Science estimated that it costs the nation between $800 billion and $1.1 trillion annually in lost adult productivity, crime and health consequences to those who grow up in poor households.

AD

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to push for the American Family Act if he were elected. But as he and his staff were beginning to put together their pandemic rescue package, it was not initially clear that they planned to include it. DeLauro and her Senate counterparts were relentless in trying to ensure that their proposal, in some form, would made it into the massive $1.9 trillion plan.

AD

Bennet noted wryly that they were helped by the fact that the woman who is now the nation’s vice president had been among the earliest co-sponsors of the legislation when she was a California senator. “My sense is that this is a central part of the package for them,” he said.

But the Biden stimulus package would expand the benefit only temporarily, for a year. On Monday, senior House Democrats announced a push to make the more generous tax credit permanent. They would also structure it as a monthly payment, rather than an annual one, which would allow families to more easily budget around it.

AD

Democrats are not the only ones who believe that this is the moment to take bold action against one of America’s most serious problems. Last week, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) surprised many by putting forward a proposal that would provide even more generous benefits for families with children younger than 6.

AD

However, Romney would accomplish it differently, through the Social Security Administration rather than the Internal Revenue Service. He also would offset the costs by scaling back existing welfare programs and ending Americans’ ability to deduct up to $10,000 of state and local taxes against their federal obligations.

This could be the beginning of a long-overdue reckoning.

AD

Our country should be doing at least as good a job providing for its children as other industrialized ones do. FDR showed us how to make sure that older Americans live decently at the end of their lives; it is at least as important to make sure that those who will carry on after them are taken care of as well.

Sign up to receive my columns in your inbox as soon as they’re published.

Read more:

AD