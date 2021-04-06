Solving the availability conundrum starts, as the administration has done, with acknowledging that the government needs to act. Any profits to be made by private companies have, for the most part, been made already, and what remains are sparsely populated swaths of land where firms would spend a lot to lay down fiber for scant return. The White House would likely offer incentives to providers, and it would privilege “future-proof” technology such as fiber-optic cables. Paired with minimum speeds and enhanced accountability, this should guard against pouring funds into efforts that cost providers less today but will become obsolete tomorrow.

From there, the details turn fuzzy. The reverse-auction system the Federal Communications Commission currently uses has met with criticism, yet it also enables the government to get a good deal on construction; a grant system could help smaller providers get in the game but would require ample resources to administer federally. The administration also wants to prioritize the construction of networks by local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives. Certainly, these actors shouldn’t be boxed out, as they are in the states that bar municipally-owned broadband altogether despite its success elsewhere. But private companies shouldn’t be boxed out either when they want to expand their coverage and when they could do so more efficiently and effectively than anyone else.

Affordability may be an even bigger challenge. Right now, some low-income Americans rely on the FCC’s Lifeline program plus a coronavirus emergency benefit. The White House is rightly cautious about creating a new entitlement that would vacuum up taxpayer money in perpetuity to match companies’ sky-high prices. The alternative is to reduce those prices — but how? The government may usher in some competition by bringing scrappier providers into the game, but the change won’t necessarily drive down costs enough to help the poorest pay for adequate plans. Indeed, municipal players are less likely to involve themselves in dense urban markets in the first place. There are more radical options, and administration officials say nothing is off the table. But Republicans in Congress would surely balk at anything with even the scent of rate regulation or negotiation.

The federal government is raising the key questions on broadband. Next, it needs to give some answers.

