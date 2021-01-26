Joe Biden easily met my requirements, which is why I voted for him. But now he needs to exceed my hopes, especially when it comes to the most important issue facing his administration — the pandemic.

Unfortunately, early on, Team Biden has not mustered truly presidential ambitions.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing really wrong with Biden’s covid-19 plan. I’m all for using the Defense Production Act to ensure that we have adequate supplies not just of the vaccines, but also of all the syringes, vials and other ancillary goods we’ll need to get those shots into arms. Vaccination centers and more testing are also great ideas. But without more ambitious targets and an aggressive implementation schedule, Biden’s plan is still basically replacement-level.

The administration began by touting its bold plan to get 100 million doses injected in its first 100 days. Which sounds magnificent, except that this broke down to 1 million shots a day, and America was already basically doing that. In the past week, Biden said he’d like to get to 1.5 million daily vaccinations (though White House press secretary Jen Psaki clarified that the official goal has not changed) while U.S. vaccinations already averaged 1.25 million shots a day, according to Bloomberg. No, the administration did not do anything meaningful to accelerate the pace during its first five days in office.

It did, however, spend quite a bit of time complaining about how hard it all was. Jeff Zients, the new coronavirus response coordinator, told reporters, “What we’re inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined.” CNN quoted an unnamed source from the administration saying, “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch.”

Surely the system established under the Trump administration couldn’t be that bad if it was exceeding the Biden administration’s own initial targets. The United States has administered about one out of every three vaccine doses given in the whole world, according to Bloomberg’s tally, hardly a shabby record.

Okay, Biden’s defenders might say, his administration is trying to work the refs and laying the groundwork to blame his predecessor for anything that goes wrong. But hey, the reason that’s so easy to do is President Donald Trump’s denialism and mismanagement, and isn’t it nice to finally hear nothing more worrying than normal political spin?

That might even be a defensible position, if it weren’t for the more contagious — and possibly more deadly — variants that have emerged in Britain, South Africa, Brazil and maybe even California.

As Noah Millman pointed out in the Week, our reason for worrying about these exercises in reputation management is the same as the administration’s reason for undertaking them: It takes pressure off them to do better.

If more contagious variants hadn’t emerged, maybe we could have afforded a Biden administration that was comfortably sure it was going to come out of this looking good.

But the new strains are here, and because they’re more contagious, the precautions we’ve been taking, which are currently pushing caseloads in the right direction, won’t necessarily be enough to keep them from seeding massive new outbreaks. That’s why Britain basically had to lock down the whole country to keep hospitals from collapsing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant from Britain may be dominant here by March. The variant from South Africa could be even more problematic, given that recent research shows it might be able to reinfect people who have already had covid-19 but developed only low levels of antibodies. That could be a lot of people; almost half the samples the researchers tested didn’t neutralize the virus in their tests.

No need to panic: The vaccines we have are probably still effective enough to keep even the South African strain at bay. But they make vaccination even more urgent than it seemed during the election. And until we have a shot in a high-enough percentage of Americans’ arms, we must get serious about testing and quarantining every inbound international traveler — by putting them in a supervised facility, not by asking them to pretty please stay inside.

And so we have to demand that the Biden administration aim stronger, higher, faster. Now.

Understandably, the administration is reluctant to embrace the financial and political costs of setting more ambitious goals for pandemic control, and doing what it would take to meet them. But understanding is not the same as acceptance. We need the president to do more than not be Trump. We need him to lead.

