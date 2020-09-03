Biden responded: “No. Not exactly.” In a Post op-ed, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to preserving Taiwan’s “autonomy” under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, and to providing Taiwan with “defense articles and defense services” necessary for “sufficient self-defense capability.” But he said the United States “has not been obligated to defend Taiwan since we abrogated the 1954 Mutual Defense Treaty,” in 1980.

The act, Biden said, makes it U.S. policy that “any attempt to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means would . . . be ‘of grave concern.’ ” But Biden stressed “a huge difference between reserving the right to use force and obligating ourselves, a priori, to come to the defense of Taiwan.” He said that neither Taiwan nor Beijing should have “the ability automatically to draw us into a war across the Taiwan Strait.”

But even 19 years ago, it was essentially unthinkable that Taiwan would “draw us into” a war by attacking the mainland. Today, time is Taiwan’s friend. A 2001 poll measured Taiwanese versus Chinese identity among Taiwan’s residents. It found that 10.6 percent identified as Chinese, 41.6 percent as Taiwanese, 43.1 percent as both. Today, 66 percent identify as just Taiwanese, 28 percent as both, and just 4 percent as Chinese. Although a majority of Taiwanese favor independence someday, today’s threat to the status quo comes from Beijing.

Today, Hong Kong’s liberty is a guttering candle because Chinese dictator Xi Jinping meant what he said in 2017: “The wheels of history roll on, the tides of the times are vast and mighty.” Tides with wheels? Never mind. Xi said: “History looks kindly on those with resolve, with drive and ambition, and with plenty of guts; it won’t wait for the hesitant.” From the bloodshed on the China-India border to the lawless aggressiveness in the South China Sea to the coarse bullying by China’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomats, especially in Europe, China is demonstrating the arrogance that begets recklessness.

Furthermore, a regime’s internal dynamics often presage external behavior, so it is ominous, the New York Times reports, that Xi’s regime is directing the security agencies to “drive the blade in” and “scrape poison off the bone” as they “resolutely put absolute loyalty, absolute purity and absolute dependability into action” to make everyone “obey Xi in everything.”

Xi has suffocated Hong Kong because he could, and because free people on China’s periphery threaten the mainland with a destabilizing political virus. Regarding Taiwan’s 24 million free people, he said last year: “We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means.”

To Xi, Taiwan’s autonomy means that the communist conquest of China in 1949 remains incomplete. Completing it would secure his place in Chinese history. If he considers attacking Taiwan, or even just one of its nearby islands, will he know President Biden’s intentions? Ambiguity is useful in diplomacy, until it becomes dangerous.