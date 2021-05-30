That fantasy was embraced and sustained by President Donald Trump, whose crusade against legal and illegal migrants of virtually every kind included targeting those Haitians for expulsion, along with tens of thousands of Salvadorans, Hondurans and others who had lived for years in the United States. All had been granted protection from deportation and work permits owing to natural disasters and armed conflict in their home countries. Many have children with U.S. citizenship and own homes and businesses that are integral to their communities.
Then along came the Trump administration, which served notice that it was canceling reprieves that had been granted to several hundred thousand foreign nationals who were beneficiaries of the U.S. program known as temporary protected status. Most were then faced with a choice — which was no real choice at all — between voluntary departure, deportation or remaining in the United States as unauthorized immigrants living in the shadows.
Court challenges blocked their removal from the country, and now, in the case of Haitians, President Biden has made good on a campaign promise to extend their protections for 18 months. That extension may be renewed if the administration deems it necessary — which, barring a major change in the lawlessness and violence under which many Haitians currently live, seems likely.
Haiti is in the grip of simultaneous constitutional, economic and security crises that have paralyzed the institutions of government and turned the capital, Port-au-Prince, into a free-for-all for kidnapping. The country, which has never fully recovered from the one-two punch of the 2010 earthquake and a cholera epidemic in its wake, depends heavily on money sent home from the Haitian diaspora. Not only would families and villages lose that income were Washington to expel tens of thousands of Haitians, but few of those Haitians would find work upon returning home. By extending their reprieve, the Biden administration has done not only the humane thing; it has done the only sensible thing.
It should follow suit with nearly 200,000 Salvadorans, the largest cohort of TPS recipients. Many have lived in this country for 15 years or more, their protections extended by the George W. Bush administration as well as the Barack Obama administration. As with Haitians, their remittances are a critical source of support in their home country. El Salvador, too, is beset by a growing political trouble as President Nayib Bukele veers toward autocracy. As things stand now, Salvadorans will lose their protected status in October.
The residency privileges and work permits granted to Salvadorans, Haitians and others already living in this country were intended to be temporary. They were extended because conditions in their home countries made their return impractical and unsafe. To pretend otherwise, as the Trump administration did, made the United States look small, weak and mean. Mr. Biden has shifted to a better policy; he should stick to that track.
