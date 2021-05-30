Haiti is in the grip of simultaneous constitutional, economic and security crises that have paralyzed the institutions of government and turned the capital, Port-au-Prince, into a free-for-all for kidnapping. The country, which has never fully recovered from the one-two punch of the 2010 earthquake and a cholera epidemic in its wake, depends heavily on money sent home from the Haitian diaspora. Not only would families and villages lose that income were Washington to expel tens of thousands of Haitians, but few of those Haitians would find work upon returning home. By extending their reprieve, the Biden administration has done not only the humane thing; it has done the only sensible thing.