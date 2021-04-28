GOP politicians regularly accused Democrats of harboring a wish to raise everyone’s taxes. As a result, Biden repeated his commitment not to raise taxes on any families earning less than $400,000 a year. And he stressed that some of the largest tax increases would be on those earning more than $1 million annually — roughly, as Biden noted, three families in 1,000. “I will not add to the tax burden of the middle class of this country,” he declared. “They’re already paying enough.”