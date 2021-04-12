To raise revenue for his infrastructure plan, the president proposed raising the federal corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent (with a minimum rate of 15 percent, even after deductions, for about 180 firms that report $2 billion or more in income). This won’t work if U.S. firms flee to lower-tax countries, so Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has endorsed a new global corporate minimum tax that would not only prevent a new “race to the bottom” on business taxation among advanced industrial countries, but also dampen the one that already exists. Mutual disarmament on tax rates could help all countries raise revenue at a time when all have taken out huge debts to cope with the pandemic. Ms. Yellen sweetened her offer with a key concession that would allow European countries to tax local earnings of U.S. tech companies, with reciprocal treatment in the United States for foreign multinationals.

All of the above departs from policy under the Trump administration, which cut the corporate rate to 21 percent and engaged in tariff wars to stop European taxation of U.S. tech firms. But the Biden administration policy represents a potential path to a more stable, cooperative outcome. The administration frames its approach as ending incentives for U.S. multinationals to flee for tax havens; and there has indeed been much tax avoidance via methods such as booking intellectual property offshore. If successful, though, the new approach would level the playing field for global capital generally, a win for all countries.

Despite much upbeat talk from U.S. and European negotiators, there is a long way to go before a deal gets done. One basic question is whether the administration will succeed in persuading Congress to raise the U.S. corporate rate to 28 percent, a figure about which not only major businesses but also some Democrats on Capitol Hill have qualms. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) says he won’t support anything above 25 percent. And it’s true that figure would be more in line with the advanced-economy average of 23.5 percent; it also would better reflect the fact that U.S.-based companies must pay state corporate taxes on top of federal levies. The competition among U.S. states for economic development dollars would not be affected by a change in federal law; this is one reason that the happy ideal of a level playing field for capital may never be achieved.

Nevertheless, it is a worthy objective that the Biden administration, in consultation with peer nations around the world, should pursue.