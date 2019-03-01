The idea of an ad hoc group to reassess the government’s climate science findings represents a modified version of a plan championed by William Happer, the National Security Council’s senior director, seen at Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 25 front-page article “Latest plan to take aim at climate consensus”:

The fossil-fuel industry has found an ear in the White House and is empaneling an ad hoc group of climate skeptics to rebut the international scientific consensus that carbon-dioxide emissions are warming the planet dangerously. This is quite reminiscent of the tobacco industry’s efforts to deny the dangerous health effects of active and passive smoking, which made heavy use of scientists who had little or no record of peer-reviewed publications in the field.

Any pronouncements that come out of such ad hoc groups based on “alternative facts” are worthless. The silencing of federal climate scientists and the demonizing of academic climate researchers by allies of Big Fossil are right out of Big Tobacco’s playbook, which also made heavy use of White House and congressional allies whose opinions were based on large campaign donations rather than science.

As a retired scientist at the Environmental Protection Agency who had a target on his back, I speak from bitter experience. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

James L. Repace, Davidsonville

The writer was on the policy staff of the assistant administrator for air and radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency and a researcher at the Naval Research Laboratory.