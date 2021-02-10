For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, USPS lost $9.2 billion despite revenue that rose nearly $2 billion to $73.1 billion. Notably, the loss would have been $3.8 billion even without taking into account a controversial mandatory pre-payment of retiree health benefits that Congress imposed in 2006.

All of which raises the question about reform of this vital but perennially stressed service: If not now, when? A substantial bailout is under discussion among Democrats who now control Congress and the White House. The numbers are staggering: $50 billion — half in grants and half in loans — along with a recalculation of USPS’s pension liabilities that could move up to $100 billion from the Postal Service’s balance sheet to the federal government’s, according to a recent report in The Post. And Democrats are talking about the ouster of Mr. DeJoy, whom they still regard as a partisan Trump appointee to blame for taking steps that threatened mail-in balloting.

Mr. DeJoy is accountable for problems on his watch, to be sure. With or without him, though, the Postal Service faces structural challenges that a massive cash infusion alone would not abolish. A bailout that only postpones the need for another one later on is not in the public interest. Though he is undeniably a Republican, some of Mr. DeJoy’s critique of USPS is not only valid but also echoes those of previous postmasters and outside critics of the agency from both parties.

Plainly, email and text messaging have permanently disrupted a postal business model that was based on a monopoly for first-class mail. Special interests — primarily postal unions and subsidized commercial mailers — that live off the status quo have resisted structural reform, but unless and until Congress enacts it, the system will keep losing money and performance will suffer. USPS needs more authority to adjust its prices, both for first-class and other mail products such as packages and marketing mail, in keeping with new market realities. Cost containment is also necessary, including via eliminating cash-draining unnecessary overtime and streamlining the far-flung network of sorting centers and post offices.

Financial assistance in exchange for structural reform was the deal Congress and the George W. Bush and Obama administrations implemented to save General Motors. The same could work for USPS. Indeed, nothing else will.

