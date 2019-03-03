As a patient who has taken or is taking some of the medications mentioned in the Feb. 26 news article “Drug chiefs face Senate grilling on prices” — Crestor, insulin and Revlimid — I have one question: Whom are these drug companies manufacturing the drugs for? Families can’t afford EpiPens for children with allergies. Diabetics are dying from a controllable illness because they can’t afford insulin. Cancer drug prices are through the roof.

Daily, I receive letters asking for contributions to one cause or another (diabetes, various cancers, glaucoma, etc.). People are contributing what they can to help researchers discover drugs to alleviate illnesses, and once a cure is found, the prices are out of reach for everyone except the wealthy. A medication that has been in existence for more than 20 years should be showing a reduction in price, not an increase. Executives of these pharmaceutical companies have put greed before quality of life.

E.J. Knight, Temple Hills