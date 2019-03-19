The March 16 Economy & Business article “Attorneys general focus on targeting tech giants” was a reminder that, in the age of political partisanship gone berserk, congressional and regulatory gridlock and dysfunction can be overcome only by state attorneys general determined to investigate, at the local level, matters of national importance that have escaped scrutiny in Washington.

Whether you believe that “Big Tech” companies such as Google and Facebook provide valuable services for users or abuse their power over users’ personal data for pecuniary gain, there is no denying that these behemoths treat users as their products and market us in ways most users know virtually nothing about, at least until some outrageous business practice comes to light in the media.

A good starting point for the attorneys general would be a requirement that any tech company that collects, disseminates or markets consumers’ data obtain affirmative opt-in consent from users after posting their terms of use and privacy policies in plain English. At present, these online documents are written in a form of bafflegab impenetrable to anyone lacking a degree in law or information science, or both.

Steven Sarfatti, Cabin John