George F. Will’s June 30 op-ed, “Eugenics devotees prove that old lies don’t die,” was terrifying. To read that American heroes such as President Theodore Roosevelt and Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes held such discriminatory beliefs puts today’s problems in a very sad perspective.

I, and I assume Mr. Will, wonder how it is that so many Americans can be misled by the blather and lies of our current president. Mr. Will’s column coupled well with Anne Applebaum’s June 30 Sunday Opinion column, “ It’s far too late to label Boris Johnson a ‘charlatan,’ ” which explained how we get ourselves into a mess such as this by not calling out such foolish ideas and acts at their onset rather than letting them grow into the cancer they have become. The results are then the mess we are in today, a world of lies and false ideas actually believed by a significant portion of our population.

Facts, objective thinking, reality must prevail. But how do we achieve that? How do we get people to learn to think objectively? Unfortunately, prejudice prevails. It boggles the mind.

A. Barry Belman, Rockville

In his June 30 op-ed about eugenics and immigration, George F. Will offered an important reminder of the prejudices of earlier times. What is particularly shocking about the eugenics movement of the late 1800s and early 1900s, in retrospect, is that it was championed by so many mainstream and otherwise progressive Americans. Mr. Will made this point when noting the writers published by the Century monthly in seeming contrast to the terrible descriptions of “Mediterranean people” the magazine also offered its readers. It’s an impressive list, but among them Rudyard Kipling would not seem to provide the contrast Mr. Will sought. In “The White Man’s Burden,” Kipling’s love song to American imperialism, he wrote: “Take up the White Man’s burden— Send forth the best ye breed— Go bind your sons to exile To serve your captives’ need; To wait in heavy harness, On fluttered folk and wild— Your new-caught, sullen peoples, Half devil and half child.” If this poem is any indication, Kipling was probably not that offended by the racist ideas of his time.

Craig Hollander, Silver Spring

