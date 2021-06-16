That’s a step toward justice, but more are needed. The Justice Department is still defending the Park Police in the wrongful-death civil suit, and a hearing in August will determine whether Fairfax’s manslaughter charges can be sustained. The Trump Justice Department entered the state case as an interested party, presumably to buttress the officers’ claims that they are immune from state charges because their actions were “necessary and proper.” If the department continues as an interested party, it should make clear it was neither necessary nor proper to fire repeatedly at an unarmed man who posed no threat after a minor traffic accident. And it is time — indeed long past time — for the government to accept its responsibility for this needless and unwarranted shooting by settling the Ghaisar family’s civil suit before it goes to trial.