The Justice Department, in a letter signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has reversed a decision by the Trump administration to bar the FBI from cooperating in the prosecution of Park Police officers for involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Bijan Ghaisar. Ghaisar was 25 in November 2017 when he was shot multiple times by Officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya after a short pursuit that started when Ghaisar left the scene of an accident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in which his car had been rear-ended. Video from a Fairfax County police cruiser that had followed the pursuit showed officers firing nine times into Ghaisar’s vehicle, striking Ghaisar four times in the head as he was turning his wheel and inching away from the officers; he died 10 days later. The officers are on paid administrative leave and have yet to face disciplinary proceedings.
After the Justice Department in 2019 declined to bring federal charges, saying it could not prove the officers committed a “willful violation” of civil rights laws, the case was taken up by the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. Last year, those prosecutors obtained indictments from a special grand jury. Mr. Garland’s letter came after Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano and Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring urged the Justice Department to revisit Trump administration decisions not to charge the officers or cooperate with Fairfax County. Mr. Garland’s decision will allow FBI agents to talk with local prosecutors and be called as witnesses.
That’s a step toward justice, but more are needed. The Justice Department is still defending the Park Police in the wrongful-death civil suit, and a hearing in August will determine whether Fairfax’s manslaughter charges can be sustained. The Trump Justice Department entered the state case as an interested party, presumably to buttress the officers’ claims that they are immune from state charges because their actions were “necessary and proper.” If the department continues as an interested party, it should make clear it was neither necessary nor proper to fire repeatedly at an unarmed man who posed no threat after a minor traffic accident. And it is time — indeed long past time — for the government to accept its responsibility for this needless and unwarranted shooting by settling the Ghaisar family’s civil suit before it goes to trial.
Read more: