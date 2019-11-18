It is my hope that the Ghaisar family will find some solace in their lawsuit in this travesty of justice.
Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring
With the murder of an innocent motorist, Bijan Ghaisar, by two park police officers, and the subsequent two-year coverup, the Justice Department has created its own police state.
This is the type of kangaroo justice you find in Third World countries, not the United States.
Where does the Justice Department get off ignoring inquiries about this case from the people we elected to Congress?
Who elected the FBI and the Justice Department?
No one.
So to whom do they answer? We now know the answer.
Rick Pullen, Fredericksburg