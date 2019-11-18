How is it conceivable to justify a police shooting of anyone over a fender bender [“No federal charges in fatal shooting by Park Police,” front page, Nov. 15]? Two years ago, shots were fired by U.S. Park Police officers who were pursuing motorist Bijan Ghaisar after a fender bender. Ghaisar showed no signs of threatening behavior toward pursuing police or the general public. Yet, Justice Department officials did not find proof of “willful violation” of civil rights laws. Being shot over a fender bender is clearly a violation of, if nothing else, common sense.