How is it conceivable to justify a police shooting of anyone over a fender bender [“No federal charges in fatal shooting by Park Police,” front page, Nov. 15]? Two years ago, shots were fired by U.S. Park Police officers who were pursuing motorist Bijan Ghaisar after a fender bender. Ghaisar showed no signs of threatening behavior toward pursuing police or the general public. Yet, Justice Department officials did not find proof of “willful violation” of civil rights laws. Being shot over a fender bender is clearly a violation of, if nothing else, common sense.

It is my hope that the Ghaisar family will find some solace in their lawsuit in this travesty of justice.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

With the murder of an innocent motorist, Bijan Ghaisar, by two park police officers, and the subsequent two-year coverup, the Justice Department has created its own police state.

This is the type of kangaroo justice you find in Third World countries, not the United States.

Where does the Justice Department get off ignoring inquiries about this case from the people we elected to Congress?

Who elected the FBI and the Justice Department?

No one.

So to whom do they answer? We now know the answer.

Rick Pullen, Fredericksburg

