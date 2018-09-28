This time, Bill Cosby messed with the wrong woman. Now he’s living out his days in service of a three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault in the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa.

Cosby, 81, should have figured out what he was up against when, the day before his case went to the jury in April, he was caught chuckling and smirking at the defense table. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Gibbons Feden, a 35-year-old African American graduate of Temple Law School, and an expert in sex crimes, was having none of it.

Feden exploded, reported Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia, who was in the courtroom:

“ ‘He’s laughing like it’s funny!’ Feden said Tuesday in a booming voice, stalking toward the comic legend and extending a long, slender, accusatory forefinger. ‘But there’s absolutely nothing funny about stripping a woman of her capacity to consent.’

“Cosby stared right back, unblinking, a smile etched on his face. He kept laughing — his demeanor belittling Feden’s argument that he’d engaged in a decades-long pattern of drugging and sexual assault.”

Feden later told the New York Times: “I’m a very loud person, and I don’t like seeing people get picked on.”

The jury found that Cosby had picked on and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. It convicted him of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Six women, including Constand, testified in the trial that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them. It fell to Feden to take Cosby, the predator, down . . . and hard.

Feden was the special prosecutor in Cosby’s retrial. She drafted the pretrial motions, gave the opening statements and questioned key witnesses. She secured that guilty verdict.

Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, standing outside the courtroom after the sentence, compared the disgraced comedian to Jesus Christ and decried the sexual assault trial as “the most racist and sexist” in history, Huffington Post reported.

The contrast between Cosby and Christ is the difference between deviant sexual idolatry and love and human decency. As for racism and sexism, Wyatt’s best shot was too weak to stand.

Not only was it an African American prosecutor who pressed charges against Cosby. African American women were among Cosby’s accusers.

And it was Harry Hairston, an African American investigative reporter from NBC10 in Philadelphia, who went on broadcaster Joe Madison’s radio show in November 2014 and discussed how he first broke the story of women’s accusations of sexual assault against Cosby.

Wyatt should dismount from that creaky hobby horse.

There is, however, a Cosby-like story playing out here in Washington: the confirmation of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh and Cosby have little in common. One is white, the other black; they come from different family, social and economic backgrounds. They rose to the top of their professions, though their career pursuits were poles apart. Kavanaugh’s and Cosby’s social and political circles most likely never crossed.

The final outcome of the nomination of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court remains unknown. What is known, however — and what brings Kavanaugh into Cosby’s orbit — are sexual assault allegations.

Cosby has fallen from grace. Kavanaugh, on the strength of the powerful testimony of professor Christine Blasey Ford and two other accusations of sexual misconduct, stands on the precipice — his protestations and strong denials of any impropriety notwithstanding.

Kavanaugh’s case deserves an independent and impartial investigation of the charges, as was afforded to Cosby.

That, of course, didn’t work out too well for Cosby.

Though some Kavanaugh supporters may be shuddering at the prospect of the FBI reopening the investigation into Kavanaugh’s background, as proposed Friday by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a delay in a floor vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is imperative. Absent a hard look at the sexual misconduct allegations against him, it is hard to imagine that the Senate would confirm Kavanaugh for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.

The attitude of “we don’t give a damn, we want our guy on the court” expressed by the White House and some GOP senators must give way to the Senate’s responsibility to exercise its “advice and consent” power through the confirmation process. Ignoring the serious questions raised about Kavanaugh’s past behavior in order to get him seated on the high court before November’s midterm elections would be a dereliction of duty and an outrageous abuse of power.

A thorough investigation of Kavanaugh may lead to his exoneration or incrimination by the facts. He should not become a Supreme Court justice because he has friends in high places. The Supreme Court, on higher ground, deserves the nation’s best.

