It seems a necessary step for West Virginia legislators to intervene regarding the Hilltop House Hotel in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. While they’re at it, perhaps the state could do something about the excessive billboards littering the Eastern Panhandle. I live in Kearneysville, W.Va. — not far from Harpers Ferry — and frequently shop in Martinsburg, W.Va. Whenever I head into town, I’m assaulted by two massive billboards advertising strip clubs. I can’t imagine how parents respond when they are driving by these billboards and their children ask, “What is lust?”