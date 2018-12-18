The Dec. 15 news article “Trump’s legitimacy is questioned — as was that of his three predecessors” made a few solid points yet highlighted a regrettable fancy: false equivalencies.

Conservative commentator Christopher Buskirk and others falsely equated “birtherism” toward President Barack Obama with today’s cascading investigations, falsehoods, indictments, convictions and resignations of President Trump’s misbegotten administration. People of all political backgrounds (not partisans but Americans who earnestly hope to preserve democracy) yearn for legitimacy that only constitutional norms and restoration of the rule of law will give us.

Suggesting that birtherism is parallel or equivalent to the Trump corruption scandals, as Mark Twain might say today, “ ’tis the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”

Bob Witeck, Arlington