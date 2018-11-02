People participate in a ceremony to become American citizens in the field office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Miami on Aug. 17. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Regarding the Oct. 31 news article “Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship”:

President Trump’s attempt to end unconditional birthright citizenship (jus soli) is the latest example of his ignorance of fundamental American values. That people born in the United States could be considered aliens, belonging to some nation in which they have never lived, is ridiculous. Mr. Trump’s claim that the United States is the only country to offer unconditional jus soli is incorrect, but it does demonstrate a key difference between our nation and those that do not offer it: Being an American is not about having American ancestry but about embracing the freedoms and equalities guaranteed by our Constitution. Anyone willing to endure life-threatening hardships to enter our nation is likely to embody these values and pass them on to their American children.

By attacking jus soli, Mr. Trump has rejected these principles and led me to question if I, and the many others born to immigrants in the United States, would have become citizens under his presidency.

Danny Mittal, South Riding

At the risk of piling on against this ridiculous new attention-grabber from the administration, intended only to fire up those same red-state xenophobes who, one assumes, don’t really need very much more, I add one simple observation:

While reports have focused on the likely legal and constitutional hurdles an executive order denying birthright citizenship would face, there’s also a logical one. How far back would former Trump administration official Michael Anton, who has said, “An executive order could specify to federal agencies that the children of noncitizens are not citizens,” be willing to apply this principle? If applicable to current generations of individuals born on U.S. soil through no fault of their own, why not apply the same logic to previous generations? We could certainly question the legitimacy of every immigrant’s right to be here using this reductio ad absurdum, including the forebears of anyone who was the first to be born in the United States to noncitizens.

This would be true especially for those born on what is now U.S. soil but was not before, say, 1776 or 1787 or so.

Jeff Zalusky, Germantown

The Supreme Court has never ruled that the Constitution requires birthright citizenship, and experts disagree about whether it does. See differing opinions in The Post, the New York Times and Fox News. Only two countries in the developed world grant automatic birthright citizenship: Canada and the United States. (Australia, New Zealand and Ireland repealed birthright citizenship over the past 13 years.)

Birthright citizenship and birth tourism present significant challenges to the credibility of our immigration system and to the social and financial infrastructure of the United States.

Michael H. Eisenhauer, Millsboro, Del.

The president’s comments about ending birthright citizenship by executive order again show the disdain in which he holds his base. He clearly cannot end birthright citizenship by executive order but raises the issue to fire up his base — despite the clear language of the 14th Amendment. As George T. Conway III and Neal Katyal put it in their Oct. 31 Wednesday Opinion essay, “The Constitution is bipartisan,” “Sometimes the Constitution’s text is plain as day and bars what politicians seek to do.”

Ron Tollefson, Alexandria