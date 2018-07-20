In his July 19 op-ed, “Citizenship shouldn’t be a birthright,” Michael Anton built a castle of sand on this: “Constitutional scholar Edward Erler has shown that the entire case for birthright citizenship is based on a deliberate misreading of the 14th Amendment.”

Birthright citizenship, jus soli, has been U.S. law since 1776. It was settled law long before the Civil War. For example, Lynch v. Clarke (1844) makes clear that it doesn’t matter who a child’s parents are or even whether the child born in the United States later leaves and never returns.

The Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the 14th Amendment acknowledged that the settled law of jus soli also governed the recently freed slaves and made jus soli a constitutional principle. That is why the 14th Amendment states that all persons born in the United States “are” citizens, not that they “shall be” citizens.

Michael Clark, Bethlehem, Pa.

Michael Anton ignored the very basic fact that the category of “illegal immigrant” did not exist when the 14th Amendment was passed. Immigration laws passed in later decades to limit nonwhite (or questionably white) immigrants have no bearing on the meaning of the amendment. Second, Mr. Anton made a basic error of constitutional law when he stated that Congress could pass a law eliminating birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court’s decision in City of Boerne v. Flores makes it clear that Congress cannot, by statute, limit the scope of constitutional rights.

Jonathon Booth, Somerville, Mass.