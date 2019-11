West Virginia Bishop Michael J. Bransfield’s shenanigans in setting up the “discretionary” (read slush) Bishop’s Fund to distribute money to curry favor and influence of church hierarchy raises many questions. As far back as 2012, parishioners in his diocese had lodged complaints about his frivolous spending of church funds for renovations for his church residence, chauffeur and personal chef. They were obviously ignored. More than $350,000 was given to church officials, who never questioned the source. Some $54,000 went to a Vatican cardinal who needed an apartment makeover so that he could have a “comfortable” room to watch TV.