In this 2020 General Assembly, Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), both members of the caucus, have introduced Senate Bills 203 and 204. This strong enabling legislation would require the makeup of the commission to reflect Virginia’s diversity and set up clear, nonpartisan criteria for the Virginia Supreme Court to follow in the unlikely event of two gridlocked commission votes. It also would specifically prohibit gerrymandering in all forms and augment transparency rules to encourage additional community engagement.
I thank them and urge passage of this strong enabling legislation, along with second passage of the constitutional amendment.
Fran Larkins, Fredericksburg, Va.