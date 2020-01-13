The Jan. 8 front-page article “ Wait over, Democrats eager to act in Virginia ” suggested that all members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus were opposed to the constitutional amendment establishing a Virginia redistricting commission.

African Americans have every right to be skeptical about redistricting in any form, as they’ve often ended up cracked or packed to dilute their votes. In 2019, however, the amendment was supported by many prominent members of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus. Many of the caucus’s concerns centered on the lack of guarantees that the makeup of the commission would reflect the diversity of the commonwealth and how the commission’s criteria would protect minority communities.

In this 2020 General Assembly, Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton), both members of the caucus, have introduced Senate Bills 203 and 204. This strong enabling legislation would require the makeup of the commission to reflect Virginia’s diversity and set up clear, nonpartisan criteria for the Virginia Supreme Court to follow in the unlikely event of two gridlocked commission votes. It also would specifically prohibit gerrymandering in all forms and augment transparency rules to encourage additional community engagement.

I thank them and urge passage of this strong enabling legislation, along with second passage of the constitutional amendment.

Fran Larkins, Fredericksburg, Va.