Regarding the Feb. 27 Metro article “Outrage over fake Web group for whites:

The lens through which Pat Brown and others choose to see Black Lives Matter as exclusionary is a fundamental problem that perpetuates a sense of separateness. I am white and have white friends who go to Black Lives Matter events. Anyone who stands by the statement and works toward making it a reality should be included regardless of race or ethnicity.

Ms. Brown can be part of Black Lives Matter; let’s see if she shows up. Maybe she would learn something. When we see Black Lives Matter through the lens of inclusivity, we build community and grow opportunity for change.

Kim Metz, Ellicott City