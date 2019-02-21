Michael Gerson, in his Feb. 19 op-ed, “There are limits to forgiveness,” essentially called for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to resign for wearing blackface 35 years ago. Like Mr. Gerson, I was disgusted to learn of the racist behaviors of Mr. Northam and Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D). However, I am willing to accept their apologies and hold them to their promises to atone during the rest of their terms. Final judgment on their political futures belongs to Virginia’s African Americans (majorities of whom prefer that both remain in office, according to a recent Post poll).

For years, the Republican Party in Virginia fought the extension of Medicaid to 400,000 needy Virginians, apparently to spite an African American president; worked to restrict a woman’s right to choose; supported the defunding of public schools by promoting charter schools; stripped funding from Virginia’s colleges; endorsed huge tax cuts for the wealthy while incurring huge national debt; and refused to consider even the most modest of gun reforms.

Mr. Gerson’s newfound (and selective) inability to turn the other cheek would have Virginians reverse hard-fought progress against far-right Republican extremism. I agree that Democrats should “go high when they go low,” but the high road must have the occasional off-ramp.

Greg Friedmann, Ashburn