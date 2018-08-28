Ellen Sands’s Aug. 26 letter, “WMATA strikes out,” asked the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to run late trains from Nationals ballgames. That is blaming the wrong folks.

More than four hours to play a nine-inning game is ridiculous. The players are wasting so much time, they should be the ones to blame, not Metro. Do they really have to tighten their batting gloves before each pitch? Little Leaguers don’t have to. Maybe they could let major league players know where they get gloves that stay tight.

Walter Knox, Bridgewater, Va.