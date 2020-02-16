In her Feb. 13 Thursday Opinion column, “Can Bloomberg be forgiven?,” Michele L. Norris, justifiably, was highly critical of Mike Bloomberg’s support of the “stop and frisk program” when he was mayor of New York. However, I take issue with her assertion that: “Now that Bloomberg is running for president, there is good reason for voters, especially black voters, to turn and flee unless he can turn this millstone into a building block of trust.” In the first place, as Ms. Norris noted, Mr. Bloomberg has apologized for his support of stop-and-frisk and has acknowledged that it was a mistake. Ms. Norris demanded more, and that’s fine. But to suggest that black voters should “turn and flee” from Mr. Bloomberg unless he can win their trust is, in my view, so very misguided. If Mr. Bloomberg should win the Democratic presidential nomination, should black voters stay at home and, thus, ensure the reelection of President Trump? How would that serve the black community?