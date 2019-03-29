Ethiopian Airlines crew members attend a March 17 memorial in Addis Ababa for their colleagues who died when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 Flight crashed six minutes after taking off from Bole Airport. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Regarding the March 28 front-page article “U.S. regulators pledge tougher air oversight”:

From an outsider’s perspective, it seems inexcusable that Boeing designed its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to depend on input from just one angle-of-attack sensor and that company officials considered a “disagree” light an acceptable fix.

When designing a mission-critical fly-by-wire system in which a failure is likely, one would generally try to have three independent sensor inputs. If one of the three inputs is wildly different from the others, a majority voting system would disregard the third input and go with the two that were in agreement. In this case, the pilot would be considered the third sensor. If the two angle-of-attack sensors were in disagreement and the pilot was trying desperately to override the automated system, the pilot should get the final vote. The system could express its dismay by playing an automated voice or shaking the stick, but it should disable the outvoted sensor’s input and have the MCAS either switch to using the sensor that agreed with what the pilot was trying to do or else turn over full control to the pilot.

None of this should be sold as an extra price option. The data from the sensors is already there for use. Surely a few bucks for a common-sense bit of programming can be justified on a $120 million aircraft.

Roger Kaufman, McLean

Regarding the March 25 front-page article “Boeing pushed hard for self-oversight”:

Two words: regulatory capture. One hyphenated word from an Ayn Rand fever dream: self-regulation. Further comment is deserved but pointless.

Marc Ness, Washington