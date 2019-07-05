The July 1 front-page article “Boeing had long failed to fix safety problems,” about the deficiencies of Boeing and its relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration, documented a corporate indifference to public safety and inadequate oversight by the FAA.



We are frequently reminded that the safety of air travel is vastly superior to that of other modes of transportation. Acting FAA administrator Daniel Elwell said, “One fatality in 10 years. I’ll say it again: 90 million flights, 7 billion passengers. We’ve had one fatality.” A February 2009 crash in New York killed 50 people. The Lion Air crash took 189 lives. The Ethiopian Airlines crash took 157 lives. Evidently, Mr. Elwell overlooks U.S.-built planes that crash in other countries.

Air travel is safer, but the loss of life in airplane crashes could be even lower. The television series “Air Disasters” documents incidents of pilot error, some of which are related to the design of the aircraft they fly.

Better oversight by the FAA is essential.

Leroy Leslie Hamilton, Silver Spring

As egregious as these persistent airline safety problems are, it should be no surprise to anyone with experience in work that demands vigilance for safety. Both Boeing’s and the Federal Aviation Administration’s explanations are classic for organizations that have lost competence and credibility. They mirror the responses of NASA after the Columbia disaster and the Air Force after high-profile incidents of mishandling nuclear weapons. Acting FAA administrator Daniel Elwell’s touting of past “success” in air safety is shameful.

To get to the bottom of NASA’s and the Air Force’s problems, investigations by fully independent engineering organizations had to be ordered. As with Boeing and the FAA, the reliance on perceived past safety success leading to failures to address serious problems, including the misperception of success in the face of near-miss events, was a recurring theme. The FAA and Boeing have too much at stake to be able to conduct a credible investigation and assess accountability. Only a truly independent investigation will be able to prevent further and irreparable damage to the United States’ reputation for credible air safety.

Stephen Rodgers, Fairfax

