The cockpit of Jet Airways Boeing 737 Max 8 is pictured during its induction ceremony at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai on June 28, 2018. (Abhirup Roy/Reuters)

Regarding the March 28 front-page article “Boeing’s stance shifted as bottom-line risks rose:”

As a retired pilot, I say shame on Boeing. It deprived its 737 Max jet pilots the ability to quickly and effortlessly deactivate the MCAS, the anti-stall system that in certain circumstances automatically takes control of the airplane from the pilot.

Modern cockpits have lots of switches. Each is intended to control some important feature of the airplane. But Boeing apparently did not install a MCAS on/off switch in its 737 Max.

Otherwise, this simple solution would have been highlighted in both the government’s and Boeing’s explanations about the ultimate remedy to allow the pilot to maintain control of the airplane whenever the MCAS goes haywire.

Jimm Roberts, Alexandria