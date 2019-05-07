Regarding the May 5 Politics & the Nation article “Guantanamo-to-Fla. flight ends up in river”:

Luckily, the Boeing 737 plane that slid off a Florida runway and into a river Friday did not result in any loss of life or significant injuries to the 143 passengers and crew on board.

How we all would have wished to hear about a miracle landing for two ill-fated Boeing 737 Max 8 planes that crashed in the past seven months — Lion Air Flight 610 last October and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March. Sadly, there were no survivors in those crashes, and many questions remain unanswered.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing owe an explanation to the public after conducting a detailed forensic-technical investigation about the pattern of 737 Max 8 crashes that killed all on board the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights. Unfortunately, no conclusive report has come from Boeing to date. I hope evanescing public memory is not being leveraged by Boeing and the NTSB to evade accountability.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.