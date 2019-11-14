Line ruptures are almost always a result of deteriorating infrastructure, something that is now regrettably becoming a motif in our country. As a result, there’s bipartisan support for infrastructure investment, but nobody agrees on how much or where to get the money from. President Trump’s vision relies on the privatization of essential assets, a route that never operates in the best interests of residents and always functions with profit as the ultimate bottom line. He’s wrong. We need a model like the Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability Act that dedicates adequate federal funding through a progressive tax stream for water projects to halt our country’s deepening water affordability crisis and take the burden of infrastructure updates off struggling households.
Residents in the District, Virginia and the rest of the United States deserve to wake up in the morning and know that we can drink a cup of clean, safe and affordable public water.
Jackie Filson, Washington
The writer is the spokeswoman for
Food and Water Action.