Line ruptures are almost always a result of deteriorating infrastructure, something that is now regrettably becoming a motif in our country. As a result, there’s bipartisan support for infrastructure investment, but nobody agrees on how much or where to get the money from. President Trump’s vision relies on the privatization of essential assets, a route that never operates in the best interests of residents and always functions with profit as the ultimate bottom line. He’s wrong. We need a model like the Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability Act that dedicates adequate federal funding through a progressive tax stream for water projects to halt our country’s deepening water affordability crisis and take the burden of infrastructure updates off struggling households.