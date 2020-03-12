This is a golden opportunity to (finally) require paid sick leave for employees of companies with more than 50 workers, to care for themselves or spouses, children and other relatives. A similar policy should apply to larger companies that use contractors, who often receive no benefits at all. If Congress wants to reduce the payroll tax (temporarily, one hopes), have it apply only to people earning less than the median income (or whatever number is both effective and fair). There’s no need to boost the weekly paychecks of well-paid employees who usually don’t spend every last dollar they earn; providing more take-home pay for lower-income workers is more important and will provide more boost to the economy.
Lower-paid workers face two types of risk related to coronavirus. First is catching the disease or showing symptoms that require self-quarantine. Second is the prospect of layoffs in business sectors — retail, for example — where customers stop showing up, either from fear of contagion or because of a drop in consumer confidence.
Any crisis also creates opportunities. Let’s take this opportunity to adopt some long-overdue policies and benefits for the Americans who need them most.
Graham Vink, Vienna