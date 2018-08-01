I am sure a majority of teachers — those teaching now and those who are retired — rolled their eyes, nodded their heads or sighed in exasperation while reading the July 28 front-page article “Grad-rate pressure was a constant at Md. school.” We know what is going on in many high schools today because of pressure from above. We are not doing students any service, and we are not helping “at-risk kids” by coming up with clever ways for them to pass courses and graduate. If a student has not mastered the course material and has not met the basic standards, it would not be the end of the world for him to repeat the course or even not graduate “on time.” What good does it do to have great graduation rates such as those at DuVal High School, where only 8 percent of students show proficiency in Algebra 1 and 23 percent show proficiency in English 11? We should care more about actual student achievement than graduation statistics. Would you want to be operated on by a surgeon who received training and accreditation by the “credit recovery” method?

Vicki Hassouneh, Silver Spring