The Sept. 27 news article “Johnson’s Brexit rhetoric under fire” was an accurate summary of the state of our Parliament, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned hastily from New York to the House of Commons after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled his prorogation unlawful.

I watched the proceedings on the BBC Parliament television channel and was horrified at the unfolding of this unseemly behavior happening in plain sight and being broadcast live to incredulous viewers. I am used to and expect a certain amount of barracking and often hysterical laughter, but this was off the scale of parliamentary behavior. Mr. Johnson seemed to feel no remorse, and an apology was not forthcoming. He is a clever man with past journalistic experience and knows just what linguistic buttons to press to heighten tensions even further. I and many other British people are appalled by this behavior. This needs to be addressed urgently, as we are fast losing our international reputation of considered speech, pragmatism and the innate need to ameliorate the tension of this divisive issue. Or is it emblematic of a universal call to arms of intemperate rhetoric and behavior, as that is seen as the only way to pursue one’s aims? If it is, it will be an uncivilized, downward spiral leading to disaster.

Judith A. Daniels, Great Yarmouth, England

