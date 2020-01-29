The companion Jan. 26 editorial and column “ More than just ‘headaches ’” and “ Suicide is not someone else’s problem ” drew attention to a national dialogue about how to deal with a traumatic brain injury epidemic.

Veterans Affairs, for example, despite peer-reviewed evidence to the contrary, laments that there is no cure for brain wounds. Thus, its response is adjusting drugs and various interventions to control symptoms. There is nothing in the department’s response to blast injury that even refers to “wounds” to the brain. Thus, it does not even apply basic wound-healing principles when confronting symptoms.