No wound can heal without oxygen and energy. There will always be another drug or device to tamp down symptoms from brain wounds; headaches are the least of the problems associated with brain wounds. The physical damage to soft brain tissue caused by blasts can lead to a huge cascade of physical damage, from inflammation that leads to brain cell death, severe depression and suicidal ideation.
Sadly, even the worst-off of the victims of the missile attacks in Iraq who were flown to the United States will never even be told of brain healing interventions such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy and functional medicines that help heal brain wounds — therapies that are proved safe, effective and massively less expensive than a lifetime of progressive deterioration when repeated concussions and blast brain injuries are not treated like wounds.
Robert L. Beckman, Arlington