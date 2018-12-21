I was excited to read the Dec. 18 Style article “Breaking expectations,” about a family striving to challenge traditional gender models when raising their son and daughters. Unfortunately, the article seemed to reinforce the stereotypes it was supposed to be pushing against. It quoted the father talking about Disney princess dresses (“little girls love this”) and the mother discussing her son’s gun play (“that’s just what boys do”) in traditional gender preferences. The article noted that the son was willing to play dress-up with the girls only for money, but some boys like dressing up in princess dresses and wearing makeup. Most concerning, the article continued the focus on clothing and toys as the primary expressions of gender, spending almost no time on the inner life, sense of self and emotional range that exist for all children, regardless of gender.

As a parent of three children, all identified as boys at birth, I have been amazed by the vast range of interests, temperaments, styles and identities that make up even this very small sample of closely genetically connected human beings. I am interested in how best to raise my children in ways that allow them to escape the narrow boundaries of what society says it means to be a boy. I was hoping for much more from an article that purported to offer some insight into the effort to break through rigid gender stereotypes but ended up mainly leaving them in place.

Rebecca Benner, Burke

The Dec. 18 article “Breaking expectations” [Style] reflected the incoherence that entraps anyone who cannot distinguish among a sign (a thing that represents something else), a symbol (a convention such as blue signifying a boy and pink a girl) and a sacrament (a sign that is also the thing signified). Fortunately for the rest of us, the “AAAs” — Aristotle, Augustine and Aquinas — cumulatively worked out and clearly explained these differences.

John D. Mueller, Washington